Panel Formed To Probe Oxygen Supply Issue At Goa Medical College And Hospital

The Goa government formed a three-member committee on Thursday, May 13, to look into the matter of oxygen supply at Goa Medical College and Hospital. The official order issued by the Secretary, Revenue Member Secretary, SEC and SDMA of the Goa government read, "The Competent Authority has decided to appoint three members for the Committee to inquire into the oxygen supply issues at GMC: Dr BK Mishra-Director-IIT Chairperson; Dr VN Jindal-Ex Dean GMC - Member and Dr Tariq Thomas, Secretary (UD)-Member, Convenor."

Panel formed to probe into oxygen supply issue in Goa

The Committee's Terms of Reference (ToR) are to determine the adequacy of GMC's oxygen supply, the quality of the oxygen supply chain, and the method of administering oxygen at GMC, with suggestions for improvement. One of the ToR.ege and Hospital's recommendations is to strengthen the entire chain of oxygen supply at GMC.

Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Revenue Member Secretary, SEC and SDMA informed, "The Committee will have to finish the task within the next 3 days. The Secretary (Health) will is also directed to provide the necessary support to the Committee in timely completion of the task. This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority."

Goa CM visit Goa Medical College and Hospital

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant paid a visit to the medical oxygen tank at the South Goa District Hospital (SGDH), Margao, where leakage occurred on Tuesday, May 11, afternoon, injuring one person. The Chief Minister also met with hospital officials to address a variety of issues related to the pandemic's second wave.

According to a state health department official, at least 2,600 people tested positive for Coronavirus in Goa on Friday, with 63 people dying from the infection. The number of cases in the coastal state has now risen to 1,30,130, with a death toll of 1,937, according to the official data. After 2,266 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, the number of recoveries increased to 95,240. The state now has 32,953 active cases. According to the data, the total number of tests performed in the state has increased to 7,40,931 with the addition of 7,084 swab samples checked during the day.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI