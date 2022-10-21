Prominent Media Players Outline 'Future Of The News Industry' In India At NBF Conclave

At the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave, CEO of GroupM South Asia Prasanth Kumar, Group CEO of Madison Media Vikram Sakhuja, BARC chairman & IPG CEO Shashi Sinha, MD & CEO of TV9 Network Barun Das and iTV Network founder & Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma joined the stage to discuss and share their views on the theme 'Future of the news Industry'.

MD & CEO of TV9 Network Barun Das began the discussion by stating that in India the news started in 1718, The Bengal Gazette and from the early 90s, the media has seen a different course altogether as it turned into a business.

Future of the News Industry

GroupM CEO Prashant Kumar opened the discussion and said, "For news, every year and quarter is an evolving space. From a news perspective, I feel news will always stay. News is an essential aspect of information. The content that is authentic, the content that is representing the truth is essential for everyone to get updated. So there is a balance of content that is required there. When it comes to looking at running a business, that's where we have to look at multiple and versatile aspects of how every asset can be leveraged. I think advertising is one part of the business. Content appeal, demand for content and having a monetization model are other parts of the business".

#NBFNationalConclave | 'I feel news will always stay. News is an essential aspect of information. The content that is authentic & representing the truth is essential for everyone': Prashanth Kumar, CEO South Asia, GroupM. Watch @TweetsNbf - https://t.co/AsdMpc8Tqd pic.twitter.com/P8nWgVXt5v — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2022

Madison Media CEO Vikram Sakhuja opined, "We have to still carry out our responsibility of being a fourth pillar of the democracy and at the same time, we have to keep in mind to pay the salaries as well as run a profitable business. In the news business that we are working in, the current two main bases of earning money would be subscription and advertisement".

"The way Indian news, at one level is absolutely blooming but at the same time, it is also mushrooming as there is too much fragmentation. Consolidation will be required if one needs to have a thriving, profitable business. Let's try to extract more value. When our clients come and spend money, they use media as a distribution pipe for ads. So basically if you have to get your ads seen, how will they be seen on TV channels? News does a lot of associative marketing, a lot of it is branding but the sponsorship area is one where the properties that you create, should really be high-passion properties and with this one will be able to extract to top dollar," added Sakhuja.

"The challenge with news is, there is largely the same kind of news delivered a little differently. The problem is with differentiation," he said

#NBFNationalConclave | 'The challenge with news is, there is largely the same kind of news delivered a little differently. Problem is with differentiation': Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media. Watch @TweetsNbf conclave - https://t.co/AsdMpc8Tqd pic.twitter.com/UmNc4V3Nka — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2022

Speaking in reference to his panellists, BARC chairman Shashi Sinha stated, 'You will be surprised with the amount we collaborate, despite being competitors that too bitter competitors. You fight by day, but as an industry collaborate. We don't run each other down. I can go into detail about how we collaborate. One of the biggest things for news broadcasters will be to collaborate. There are many ways".

He further said, "No one is number one, number 2, or number 3, everyone is number 1. I feel if you start collaborating and talking to each other a lot of issues will be sorted out. I can assure you if you collaborate the global client will fall in line. The big message from my side is if you collaborate all the issues whether it is content-related, business issues or democracy related will be sorted".

"Today, media is a volume game. The actual decision-making is being done by youngsters. For them, news has become a share game," added Shashi Sinha.

Rajya Sabha MP & iTV network founder Kartikeya Sharma flagged the problems in the news industry and stated, "There are systematic problems in the news industry at multiple levels. This industry is changing and evolving. We need to minimize each and every aspect of it as it is not an easy business. We need to focus on distribution and other factors. So we spoke about the only source of revenue being advertisements which should not be the case ideally. And if that were to change, the income streams would also change." 'The industry is evolving. We have not reached a finite point, but it is important to remove the inefficiencies".

Questioning the rationale of advertisers, Kartikeya Sharma said, "Why is it that advertisers are only looking at numbers if that is not the only thing is communicating? A channel can have a 5% share. But who is to say which 5% of people are watching the channel?"

#NBFNationalConclave | 'The industry is evolving. We have not reached a finite point, but it is important to remove the inefficiencies': Kartikeya Sharma on 'Future Of News Industry'. Watch #LIVE - https://t.co/AsdMpc8Tqd pic.twitter.com/CfyKMVqrWC — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2022

(Image: Republic World)