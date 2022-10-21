At the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave-- the biggest news event of the year-- key questions were raised on the 'Future of News', regulation and a level playing field among big and small, new and old players in the ecosystem. The distinguished panellists discussed the use of advanced technology in the world of news, and at the same time, the importance of good news content.

Speaking on the value of good content in news channels, Joint Secretary of I&B Ministry Vikram Sahay said, "I don't think there is anything more important than good news content. Entertainment content can wait, but good news content cannot."

'You have to bring large tech platforms': Deloitte's Rajat Wahi

When asked what tools and technology journalists today can be equipped with to survive the age of social media, Deloitte's Consulting Partner Rajat Wahi opined, "Today, whether you are tracking your news journalist's performance, I think there are large platforms available today. These are large tech platforms that can work with you, create the analytics, create the infrastructure to say how should they be available to track the performance, how should they be able to improve effectiveness, how can one can direct feed from other platforms, also, enough is available today. You have to bring large tech platforms, bring them on board, like Google Cloud, AWS, and say that this is the platform we want to create and connect with our journalists better."

In terms of news content, Wahi added, "At the end of the day, it is going to be about content. How do you adapt your content based on consumption? 5G will transform that even more."

Earlier in the day, CEO of GroupM South Asia Prasanth Kumar, Group CEO of Madison Media Vikram Sakhuja, BARC chairman & IPG CEO Shashi Sinha, MD & CEO of TV9 Network Barun Das and iTV Network founder & Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma joined the stage to discuss and share their views on the theme 'Future of the news Industry'. MD & CEO of TV9 Network Barun Das began the discussion by stating that in India the news started in 1718, The Bengal Gazette and from the early 90s, the media has seen a different course altogether as it turned into a business.