Former Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Chief Gajendra Chauhan on Monday, December 9, reacting to Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh's demand on 'Panipat' movie, said that "The ban on the film was justified." Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh on Sunday demanded a ban on the screening of Ashutosh Gowariker's "Panipat" in North India to avoid a law and order situation, following protest against the film in Bharatpur.