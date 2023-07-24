Panjab Univ Students Outraged By Brutality Against Women In Manipur, Seeks President Rule

The student council of Panjab University in Chandigarh staged a protest on Monday against the violence in Manipur. The protest was held at the university campus in Chandigarh. Among the student council, there were students from Manipur studying at the Panjab University; they sought presidential rule in Manipur. The students also demanded NRC (National Register of Citizens) in the state of Manipur. The protesters also questioned the role of the central government to bring peace to the violence-hit Manipur.

A protester, Yaman Chandel, said, "In our society we respect women. 82 days passed since violence erupted but no action from the central government was initiated yet." He added that it is high time that the central government should impose the presidential rule in Manipur. The student council members, while raising the slogans against the centre government, questioned what was behind the centre's decision to not send a fact-finding team there. "We demand the resignation of Manipur CM N Biren Singh and action should be visible on the ground. We want that discussion should be held in the Parliament Monsoon Session about the violence in Manipur so that situation of similar nature should not be repeated", said another protester.

A woman protester at the Panjab University in Chandigarh claimed that the cental government left Manipur on its own and it seems that the state was not a part of our country. "A naked parade of women exposed the government and our society will not tolerate such acts. There are several voices which were dumped and we want that government should show some concern", a protester said.

The protest was staged by Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), a student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party which is presently elected at the student council in Panjab University.