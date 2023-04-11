Papalpreet, Amritpal Got Separated On March 28-29 And Aren’t In Touch Since Then: Sources

Papalpreet Singh, a trusted aide of fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh was escorted to the Amritsar airport by the Punjab Police on Tuesday, April 11. Papalpreet was detained on April 10 from Amritsar's Kathu Nangal area.

Papalpreet reveals shocking details of Amritpal’s hiding

According to sources, Pappalpreet during the interrogation revealed certain details regarding his role in hiding Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh.

Sources claimed that Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet got separated on March 28 or 29 and since then they aren’t in touch with each other.

As per sources, Papalpreet further said that Amritpal is not in touch with any local support system for now and that he is in contact with “some people sitting abroad via internet calls.”

“Foreign support system is guiding Amritpal in his escape by providing shelter at different places in Punjab only,” he added.

#WATCH | Punjab: Police personnel brings Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, to Amritsar airport. He was yesterday detained from Amritsar's Kathu Nangal area. pic.twitter.com/npauxl8svN — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

Papalpreet Singh’s gruelling hunt

The Waris Punjab De chief's alleged mentor, Papalpreet Singh, was captured in Hoshiyarpur, Punjab, as part of a combined operation between the Punjab Police and its counterintelligence unit.

Since the Punjab police initiated a crackdown against the Khalistan sympathiser and his associates on March 18, they have been searching numerous locations, including Hoshiarpur, in an effort to find the pair who have been deceiving them.

Papalpreet was detained a few days after a CCTV video showing him at a Dera (place of religious assembly) in a village near Hoshiarpur circulated on social media.

Next course of action

Papalpreet Singh will be transported to Assam after being apprehended under the National Security Act (NSA). He will be housed in the same jail in Dibrugarh as Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh and former army constable Varindar Singh alias Fauji.

Eight of Amritpal Singh's close associates have already been sent to the high-security Dibrugarh Central Jail, and each of them has been charged with violating the NSA.

Charges against Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet

Both Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet have been charged with inciting class strife, attempting to murder someone, attacking police officers, and hindering the proper performance of duty by public servants.

While Amritpal Singh is untraceable and is being sought, Papalpreet has been detained and will soon be transferred to Assam's Dibrugarh jail.