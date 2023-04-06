Paper Leak Accused Carrying Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Odisha

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has arrested Anil Kumar Meena alias Shersingh Meena, the absconding accused in a paper leak case in Odisha, an official said.

The state police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Meena's arrest.

Additional Director General of Police, SOG, Ashok Kumar Rathore said the accused Anil Meena, wanted in the senior teacher (secondary education department) competitive examination 2022, has been arrested from Odisha.

He said the accused is being brought to Jaipur and will be interrogated. The Grade II teacher recruitment paper was leaked in December last year following which it was cancelled.

More than 50 people, including candidates, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

It is alleged that Meena had arranged the paper and sold it to other accused. Another main accused Suresh Dhaka is still absconding.

Earlier, in February this year, one of the accused Bhupendra Saran was arrested from Bengaluru.