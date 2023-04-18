Paper Leak Case: Three Detained By Rajasthan Police

Three persons, including a member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), have been detained by the Special Operations Group of the state police in connection with a teacher recruitment paper leak case in 2022.

The SOG has detained Babulal Katara, an RPSC member, his nephew Vijay Katara and RPSC driver Gopal Singh in the case. The accused are being interrogated to break down the nexus, an official statement said. In December last year, 55 people, including 37 candidates, were arrested in the grade-2 teacher recruitment examination paper leak case.

The Udaipur Police had intercepted a bus carrying candidates to the exam centre. Question papers were allegedly recovered from the candidates following which they were arrested.

Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka are the main accused of the paper leak case. While Saran was recently arrested, Dhaka is still evading arrest.