'Soul & Constitution Of Nation Trapped': Pappu Yadav Says Opposition United Against CAA

Amid the on-going protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Bihar Bandh, Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav on Thursday said that the opposition is united against the government. Yadav also said that the government is trying to trap the soul of the country and constitution. In Bihar, the bandh call has affected normal life in different parts of Bihar. Roads were blocked in Hajipur, Purnea and Arrah districts of the state.

Speaking to the media Yadav said, "Media is our friend and family. The government will open fire on us. We are under fear we will be shot dead just like Jallianwala bagh, AMU, JNU is attacked. They want to make this place Syria like Hitler and Napolean. The country is burning under flames. The soul of the nation has been trapped and so is the constitution. Thoughts of Subhash and Gandhi are challenged by the government. The oppositions are also united and Bihar is up for freedom."

Bihar Bandh

Members of Left-wing student organisations squatted on the tracks disrupting the movement of trains while activists of another outfit vandalised an ambulance and burn tyres during a bandh called by Left parties in Bihar on Thursday. The bandh, also being supported by a number of small parties, has been called in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed countrywide implementation of National Register of Citizens.

In the state capital, activists belonging to pro-Left student bodies like AISF and AISA stormed the Rajendra Nagar Terminus and squatted on the tracks disrupting the movement of trains for about half an hour early in the morning. Railway sources said traffic was restored after the protesters were chased away by RPF personnel.

The station witnessed fresh disturbance around 10 am when hundreds of activists of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) floated by controversial former MP Pappu Yadav burnt tyres on the road adjacent to the Rajendra Nagar Terminus and some of them squatted on the tracks. They also vandalized an ambulance which tried to make its way through the road and heads towards a residential locality nearby. Police and RPF personnel were trying to disperse the agitators.

In Jehanabad, which has been a stronghold of the ultra-Left movement in Bihar, CPI(ML) activists staged a roadblock on Kako More, disrupting traffic on national highways NH 110 and 83. CPI(ML) cadres also staged a demonstration close to the block headquarters at Musahari in Muzaffarpur, disrupting plying of vehicles between the district and adjoining Samastipur.

CPI(M) activists squatted on the tracks near Laharia Sarai station in Darbhanga district, affecting the movement of trains for some time. On the Mahatma Gandhi Setu over the Ganges close to the state capital, JAP supporters, all males performed ribald dances to the tune of Bhojpuri songs donning saris, as stranded commuters looked on with a mix of bemusement and exasperation.

(with inputs from agencies)