Para-Special Forces Of Indian Army Demonstrate Their Preparedness Along Border

The Indian defence forces are undergoing massive transformation, with upgradation in use of technical support to the procurement of latest and advanced machineries, fire powers and combat aircrafts to intense and upgraded training, the motive is to ensure the country’s safety remains impenetrable. A number of steps and initiatives are being taken in building up capability to turn the Indian defence into an agile force.

According to an official of the Indian Army, the Army is completely focused on upgrading and modernising the Para-Special Forces (SF). This includes providing them with the latest weapons, machineries and other equipment along with intense training activities. On Friday, in order to ensure that the defence force is ready to tackle any possible challenge in any operations, the para-Special Forces of the Indian Army displayed breathtaking capability by jumping off from aircraft along the border areas.

Indian Army shared video of jawans performing daring stunts

The Indian Army shared a few video clips, wherein the army personnel carried daring para-jumping activity along with other activities. In the video, the army personnel were captured jumping off from the aircraft along with heavy resources, weapons and ammunition required to tackle enemies in an emergency. The army personnel were flawlessly captured jumping off the aircraft and landing with the help of parachute in the video shared by the Indian Army.

Apart from this, Indian Army’s Special Forces (SF) operatives slithering from a Mi-17 helicopter while practising night operations. The SF troops carry out extensive training around the year to be prepared for any type of operation, says the Indian Army officials.

Indian Army is focusing on the modernisation of the Para Special Forces and providing them latest weapons and other equipment. The Special Forces have been carrying out various training activities to be ready to face any possible challenge in operations: Indian Army officials… pic.twitter.com/feXCGuaEKx — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, visited frontline units along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar and a Rashtriya Rifles formation in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to review Counter Infiltration Grid and operational preparedness. During his visit to the site, he was briefed on automation of Intelligence and Engagement Matrix.

The Army Commander also interacted with the troops and felicitated them for maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in active counterintelligence operations.