Paradiso Lost: A Year After Collapse At Gurugram Complex, Residents Face Uncertain Times

A year after portions of five apartments collapsed at a housing complex here, forcing authorities to ask scores of families to move out, residents say they remain uncertain about their future.

On February 10 last year, renovation work on the sixth floor apartment of Tower D at Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram’s sector 109 triggered the collapse of its dining room floor. One after another roofs and floors of flats below crumbled, killing two people.

Vijay Mahanoori’s flat in the same tower was not among the five directly involved, but he was shaken as he rushed home from work to his family after getting the news.

"We spent four days in the same clothes at a neighbour's home and now, after a year, we are still waiting for our home,” he says.

Tower D, with 64 apartments – 16 of them unoccupied – was sealed by the administration and is now marked for demolition.

After a structural audit, the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi also recommended that people should move out of Towers E and F. Experts also expressed safety concerns about Towers G and H. But some families continue to stay in these blocks.

Homeowners claim they are not clear on what would happen next -- whether they will get a refund for their flat or a new one, or their apartment blocks will be reconstructed from scratch.

Like Mahanoori, many people want another home in exchange for the home they were forced to leave – and not the compensation the builders are offering.

They will mark one year of the Paradiso collapse on Friday by holding a candlelight protest at the housing society. They will also submit a memorandum to the district administration, Residents’ Welfare Association president Rakesh Hooda says.

After evaluations by independent auditors, the district administration pegged the apartments to be worth Rs 6,900 per sqft, an official said. For the smallest flats in the complex, this comes to about Rs 1.25 crore. Interiors will be evaluated separately.

“The builder agreed to pay this, and some flat owners settled with the builder. This is the final valuation,” Gurugram district commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav says, adding that those not satisfied with this could move the court and seek an increase.

RWA president Hooda is among those unhappy with the offer.

“There should be a fresh directive to reconstruct Paradiso, and to rehabilitate the residents till the newly constructed flats are handed over to the owners,” he says.

“In the last one year, there has been no significant progress. It's highly disappointing. Paradiso flat owners are going through a difficult time and living in fear and stress, with uncertainty over the future,” he adds.

He also claims that flat owners are yet to get any report or order on the final valuation of the flats.

According to Mahanoori, the money on offer is not enough to buy a similar flat. “We want a home in exchange of our home only,” Hooda says.

Another resident Sandeep Barsaiyan insists that the only option is the re-construction of their flats.

Sonam Arora too wanted a home, and not the compensation from the builders.

“The whole year after the incident has passed with mere assurances,” she says, criticising the district administration as well as the local police.

“We hope for justice through the CBI inquiry now but we only want a house in exchange for a house,” she says.

Chintels vice president J N Yadav says the company will follow directions from the district administration.

He says “five or six” flat owners have reached a settlement with them based on the final evaluation of their homes.

The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe last month.

