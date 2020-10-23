'Param Bir Opening Own Channel?': BJP Bewildered By Atrocious Witch-hunt Against Republic

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued its first response over the Mumbai Police continuing its witch-hunt on Republic Media Network by seeking trivial details that have no bearing on the fraud TRP scam controversy. As Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh effectively sought details of items including mics, Production Control Room equipment, ACs and canteen expenses, the party’s spokesperson Tom Vadakkan claimed Param Bir Singh was asking these details as he wanted to open a channel upon his retirement. The politician also slammed the officer for trying to ‘harass’ the fourth pillar of democracy as the Mumbai Police’s unrestrained witch-hunt continued.

BJP slams Param Bir Singh’s trivial expenses query

“After retirement, Param Bir will get PF and then he will open a channel. That is why he wants to know the expenses. He is just trying to annoy the fourth pillar of democracy,” Vadakkan said.

BJP spokesperson Inderjeet Sambyal also condemned the latest move of the Mumbai Police. He said, “The Mumbai Police Commissoner has crossed all limits. He wants to know how is Republic paying for the mics, paying the salaries of gardening staff and others. He is working towards his personal vendetta. The government should carry out an investigation and immediately remove him from his position.”

Republic Media Network has now been issued a Section 91 notice by the Mumbai Police to submit details of every single transaction the organisation has entered into ever since its inception. As part of the ongoing witch-hunt against Republic Media Network by the Mumbai Police led by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, preposterous details of our financial, contractual and transaction details have been sought.

The CFO of the Republic Media Network on 22 October 2020 was issued a notice under Section 91 of the CrPC whereby details of “valuation report”, “ledger copies”, “trade receivables”, “broadcasting expenses”, “employee benefit expenses”, “promotion expenses” amongst others have been sought. This effectively means from electricity bills to editing machine expenses, to details of provident funds of employees, to details of loans issued to employees for medical emergencies, to the cost of cameras, to cost of studio maintenance, to the cost of purchasing hand sanitizers, to carpeting costs in the office - every single ledger and expense detail has been sought.

This is a brazen, blatant and shocking attack on press freedom. The Mumbai Police has effectively sought details of every single employee and every single journalist at the Republic Media Network. This an overt attempt to harass a news organisation, infringe on its operations, and bring back the Emergency-era way of functioning. There is a clear and motivated attempt by the Mumbai Police to target Republic Media Network which has been falsely named in the TRP scam case.

Republic Media Network will stand tall amidst the pressure tactics. Republic Media Network will continue to put the news first, the truth first and the nation first. We shall fight every strong-arm tactic in the court of public opinion and the courts of law.

