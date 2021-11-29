On Monday, the Chandiwal Commission cancelled the non-bailable warrant filed against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh after he marked his appearance. At the same time, it asked Singh to deposit Rs.15,000 in the CM's Relief Fund within a week for not appearing before it earlier. Moreover, his lawyers filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance. The panel is likely to resume its proceedings on November 30.

Earlier, the IPS officer joined the investigation into the extortion cases registered against him in Mumbai and Thane after the Supreme Court granted him protection from arrest. Meanwhile, the ex-Mumbai top cop has also sought the cancellation of the November 17 court order declaring him a 'proclaimed offender' in connection with an extortion case. However, he is unlikely to appear in the court today as Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale is reportedly unavailable.

Extortion charge and probe commission

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

On March 30, the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee to probe the former Mumbai top cop's 'extortion' charges against Deshmukh. This was on the lines of what the Congress party- a key constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi had demanded. The panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in 6 months' time.

Here is the mandate of the committee: