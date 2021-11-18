Last Updated:

EXCLUSIVE | Param Bir Singh A 'big Blot In Indian Police Service', Says Former IPS Officer Kiran Bedi

As Param Bir Singh continues to remain missing, retired IPS officer and former Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi dubbed it as a choice the Ex-Mumbai CP was making

As Param Bir Singh continues to remain missing, retired IPS officer and former Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi on Thursday dubbed it as a choice the former Mumbai Police Commissioner was making between a 'life in jail' and a 'life of escape'. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Kiran Bedi asserted that of the two options Param Bir Singh was choosing a 'life of escape', probably knowing that the evidence is against him, and he would spend the rest of his 'life in jail'. 

'Why did he spilt the beans in the first place?'

During the exclusive conversation, Kiran Bedi questioned Param Bir Singh's move to acquaint the Maharashtra government with the extortion racket allegedly being run by then-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. "Param Bir spilt the beans by writing the email, and then also making it public but disappeared himself when the whole thing began to get exposed." Adding that the retired IPS officer is not sure of the truth in the matter, Kiran Bedi added, "Evidence is revealing that there was a full coalition for extortion. One can only wonder how Param Bir Singh got involved in such a coalition for extortion being the Commissioner of Police." 

Casting apprehensions on the days, months and years for which the extortion racket had been going on, Kiran Bedi said, "It is an unforgettable incident. So far, it has shown what a nexus of this kind can damage the law & order enforcement." 

'I think he would be naive if he would be back in the country'

Describing it as a disgrace to the service, Kiran Bedi added that it was 'only Param Bir who knew where he was because had the police known, he would have been behind the bars'. The former IPS officer, opining that the disgraced cop might be abroad as was being speculated, said "I think he would be naive if he would be back in the country because he understands that lies ahead is judicial custody." 

At present, Param Bir Singh has five extortion cases levelled against him, in connection with which three non-bailable warrants have been issued. A Mumbai Court has declared the former Commissioner as a proclaimed offender and has given the former Mumbai police 30 days' time to show up, failing which he will be declared an 'absconder' and all his properties will be attached. 

