Bombay HC Orders 15-day CBI Preliminary Probe On Param Bir's Charges Against Anil Deshmukh

Former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's petition alleges that Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had asked police officers, including suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze who has been arrested in the case of bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, to collect Rs 100 crore each month from bars and restaurants. The public interest litigation also alleged corruption in police transfers and postings and political interference in probes.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni had on March 31 reserved its order on the issue of maintainability of the PIL (whether it should be taken up for final hearing or dismissed at the preliminary stage).

The Maharashtra government's lawyer argued that the petition was not maintainable as Singh had vested interests and the plea was a result of his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner to the low-key Homes Guards.

The bench will on April 5 pronounce its order.