Bombay HC Orders 15-day CBI Preliminary Probe On Param Bir's Charges Against Anil Deshmukh

Speaking to the media after the Bombay High Court passed its order in the allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, lawyer Dr Jaishri Patil said, "The court has asked the CBI director to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days and to register an FIR if any cognizable offence is found."
While hearing on Param Bir Singh's plea regarding allegations of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Bombay High Court says Anil Deshmukh is the Home Minister and no impartial probe can be done by the police.
Disposing of Param Birn Singh's plea, the Chief Justice has asked the former top cop to address his grievances regarding his transfer to the appropriate authority. The bench expressed its dilemma over passing an order for an investigation in the absence of an FIR. "An FIR is the first step into setting the criminal law in motion," CJ Datta observed.
The Bombay High Court has ordered a CBI inquiry into the charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh based on the petition filed by lawyer Jayshri Patil. The bench ordered the Director of CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry in accordance with law and conclude it within 15 days. Once the preliminary inquiry is complete, the director CBI is at discretion to further course of action, the CJ said.
The CJI has stated that it is an extraordinary case where the Petitioner - Parama Bir Singh - says has accused HM Anil Deshmukh in his PIL, and thinks the state police is biased. And this is the reason he didn’t file an FIR. The bench stated that since it is an extraordinary case, a PIL can be maintained.
A bench of the Bombay High Court consisting of CJ Dipankar Dutta and Justice Kulkarni has assembled to pronounce the order on former Mumbai CM Param Bir Singh's plea, which was reserved on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, in the face of crisis, the Maharashtra government on March 30 constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee to probe ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's 'extortion' charges against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The decision came on the lines of what the Congress - a key constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi had demanded. The panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal will have to submit its report in 6 months' time. The details regarding his remuneration and other perks will be announced in a separate order.
Former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's petition alleges that Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had asked police officers, including suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze who has been arrested in the case of bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, to collect Rs 100 crore each month from bars and restaurants. The public interest litigation also alleged corruption in police transfers and postings and political interference in probes.
