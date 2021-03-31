Param Bir Singh Case LIVE Updates: Bombay HC Reserves Order On Maintainability Of Plea

Quick links:
A two-judge bench of the Bombay HC comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni reserved the petition filed by Param Bir Singh for orders on maintainability. While it has reserved the other pleas for final orders.
After the AG concluded his submission, Nankani sought to counter them. He observed, "I know it's been a long day but just to deal with two points by the AG. I did raise a grievance before my transfer. Moreover, WhatsApp messages are also, both, before and after". He added that an inquiry is not possible even under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Asking the AG to place on record the SC judgment pertaining to Kerala Law Times, the HC announced that it is going to reserve the order on the preliminary objection raised by him.
AG is now referring to the Lalita Kumari judgment on what happens when the FIR is not registered. CJ Datta stated, "Today we are going to give the order on the preliminary objections raised by you".
The AG not only pointed out that there were three PILs and two writ petitions in the same case but also claimed that advocate Jaishree Patil's plea is just a "copy-paste". However, the CJ questioned him over the status of her complaint.
The AG mentioned that the report of Rashmi Shukla has been enquired into and the file was closed. Maintaining that it got all the seriousness it deserved, he added that the new report submitted by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte reiterates the earlier position. Taking a dig at Upadhyay's plea, he noted, "The petition of Upadhyay is all from media reports. Classic case of hearsay! We are thankful to Jha for his legal submissions. The SC itself in a reported judgment against the Upadhyay that such petitions based on media reports would not be maintainable". However, the bench retorted that the judicial committee could not have been appointed simply based on media reports.
Rebutting the demand for a CBI probe, the Advocate General stressed that all these allegations have started only after the transfer order was issued. Pointing out specific WhatsApp chats, he reminded the court that the same commissioner and Home Minister were working together for a year. He said, "Not even an eyebrow raised till the transfer order visited him."
Appearing for the CBI, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said, "It is for the court to decide but if the court pleases, we (CBI) are ready to carry out the investigation, considering the seriousness of the matter".
Advocate Alankar Kirpekar appearing for a Chartered Accountant, another petitioner in the case, cited the Maharashtra government's order appointing a commission. Pressing for a judicial inquiry into the matter, he said that this is an "extraordinary situation" where the Commissioner of Police has levelled allegations against the Home Minister. He added, "Either ParamBirSingh or the Home Minister is guilty".
Jha informed the court that this is all illegal money and these are expensive cars been driven by police officers. Saying that people in the police are used to extort or plunder the citizens of Mumbai, Jha asked, " If the richest man in the country and one of the richest in the world is not safe then what about the common man. He called for establishing a committee that will have one person from each investigating agency.