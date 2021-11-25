Param Bir Singh Denies Extortion Allegations; Will Be Called When Required: Mumbai Police

After grilling Param Bir Singh for over 7 hours, Mumbai Police Crime Branch in an exclusive conversation with Republic on Thursday informed that the former Police Commissioner has denied all extortion allegations against him by presenting a different version of the incident. The Police official added that though not called again immediately, Param Bir will be called 'as and when needed.'

'We have served the notice asking him to appear before us as and when required. This is not a time-bound notice, he told us he will appear whenever asked," an official of the Crime Branch said. Param Bir Singh was interrogated in the Goregaon extortion case while there was no interrogation on the four other extortion charges filed against the former Mumbai CP.

The case at Goregaon police station was registered on August 20, based on hotelier and civic contractor Bimal Agrawal's complaint in which he alleged that Param Bir Singh, dismissed Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze, and the other accused persons extorted cash and valuables worth Rs 11.92 lakh from him.

Param Bir Singh joins probe on Supreme Court's order

After 231 days in hiding, Param Bir was tracked down in Chandigarh on Wednesday after he switched on his phone. Thereafter, earlier on Thursday, he flew down to Mumbai to take part in the probe as was directed by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court on the same day had granted Param Bir Singh protection from arrest. The Maharashtra Government, however, is likely to challenge the Supreme Court's order.

Further, the Maharashtra government, as per sources, has initiated the process to suspend Param Bir Singh. The Cabinet in a meeting held on Wednesday has talked at length on his suspension as Director-General Home Guard, a post he was entrusted with after that of the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Also, the Cabinet has sought details of the properties owned by Param Bir Singh. The Cabinet has also sought details of Benami properties owned by Param Bir Singh, if any. Whether these properties were acquired during his service in the Maharashtra police will be extensively looked at.