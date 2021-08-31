Param Bir Singh Deposits Rs 50K Fine Imposed By Chandiwal Commission For Failing To Appear

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, whose whereabouts continue to remain a mystery, has deposited Rs 50,000 in the Maharashtra CM's COVID relief fund. The deposit comes on the order of the Justice Chandiwal Commission which has slapped several penalties against him for missing hearings. The Commission has also issued an ultimatum to Singh asking him to either appear before them in the next hearing or face arrest.

Where is Param Bir Singh?

Param Bir Singh has defied several hearings before the Justice Chandiwal commission in the Maharashtra Extortion racket. The Commission has slapped penalties at least thrice on the top cop for not appearing before it. A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on him twice - on August 25 and August 19 for missing the Commission's hearings. Prior to that, he was asked to pay Rs 5,000 on June 22 for not turning up. Lawyers of Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde- associates of former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh had raised the complaint against Param Bir in court. Several FIRs and charges have been filed against the former Mumbai CP and a lookout notice has also been issued.

As per sources, Param Bir Singh's current location is unknown. Although he was transferred and posted as the DG of the Maharashtra Home Guards, he has not attended to his duties almost since his appointment as he took leave citing ill health.

Meanwhile, suspended Mumbai Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze appeared before the Justice Chandival Commission on Monday in connection with the extortion case being probed by the NIA. The suspended API has deposed against his former boss, Param Bir Singh in the case.

Vazegate scandal

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh leveled 'extortion' charges against the Maharashtra Home Ministry after his transfer to the Home guard. In April, in an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh claimed that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months who had 'set a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. After the SC directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry, Deshmukh stepped down as the Home Minister on moral grounds and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.