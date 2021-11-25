Param Bir Singh In More Trouble: Maha Govt Seeks Details Of His Properties & Mulls Action

Trouble seems to be growing for Param Bir Singh as the Maharashtra government in a meeting held on Thursday sought details of the properties owned by the Director-General of the Home Guard. Further, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has sought details of Benami properties owned by Param Bir Singh, if any. Whether these properties were acquired during his service in the Maharashtra police will be extensively looked at.

Last week, Republic accessed the list of immovable properties declared by Param Bir Singh in his service records. As per the list of the five properties named, Param Bir Singh is the sole owner of three of them. The five properties include - one agricultural land (worth Rs 22 lacs) and one land plot (worth Rs 14 lakh) in Faridabad district of Haryana, one flat in Mumbai's Juhu (worth 4.64 crore), and another in Navi Mumbai (worth Rs 2,24,73,088) and a house in Chandigarh (worth Rs 4 crore).

Suspension process of Param Bir Singh on

Meanwhile, sources have informed Republic Media Network that the process to suspend Param Bir is on, and the final decision lies in the hands of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. As per sources, the suspension of Param Bir Singh is at the final stage.

The grounds for suspension of Param Bir Singh include:-

As per sources, firstly, the former Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh has not showed up in the past six months after being appointed to the office of the DG of Maharashtra Home Guard. The official leave that was granted to him on health grounds was over on August 29, even after which he failed to report on duty for 88 days. Not just that, even after landing in Mumbai, he failed to inform the authorities about his arrival.

Secondly, Param Bir Singh has broken all Civil Services Rules.

Thirdly, Param Bir Singh has five extortion charges against him.

Param Bir Singh flew down to Mumbai after the Supreme Court on Wednesday provided him interim protection from arrest and asked him to join the probe. As part of the probe, Param Bir Singh was grilled for over 7hours on Wednesday.