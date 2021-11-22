Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is still in India, his lawyer Puneet Bali informed the Supreme Court on Monday amid rumours that he has fled the country. An SC bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh was hearing Singh's plea seeking interim protection from arrest. This revelation comes after the apex court had refused to grant the ex-Mumbai top cop any protection unless he discloses his location.

In a startling claim, the counsel argued that Singh is in hiding as he apprehends a grave threat to his life from the Mumbai Police. Taking the court through a chart mentioning the details of FIRs against various bookies on whom his client has taken action, he contended that these bookies seeking action against him was a complete mockery and vendetta. Bali affirmed that Singh is ready to be appear before any CBI official even within a period of 48 hours.

Moreover, he quoted transcripts of alleged WhatsApp messages dating back to April in which Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey asked Singh to withdraw his allegations on Anil Deshmukh failing which many cases will be registered against him. The senior advocate also highlighted that the Bombay High Court had dismissed his client's writ petition seeking a CBI probe at the preliminary stage itself. On September 16, the HC had held that his plea challenging two preliminary enquiries iniated against him by the state government was not maintainable and asked him to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal.

Referring to the purported messages between Singh and Pandey, the SC observed, "We find it very disturbing...Wonder what would happen to a common man. Matter has become curiouser and curiouser in the battle between the then HM and the Police Commission". Asking him to join the investigation, the SC granted him interim protection from arrest and agreed to examine his plea pertaining to transfer of cases against him to CBI. Furthermore, it issued notice to the Maharashtra government, CBI and DGP and adjourned the matter to December 6.

Court nod for 'Proclaimed offender' status

On November 17, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S. B. Bhajipale declared the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhati as proclaimed offenders in connection with an extortion case. Basically, builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agrawal had alleged that the accused persons including Sachin Vaze extorted Rs. 9 lakh from him for not conducting a raid on two bars and restaurants and forced him to buy two smartphones worth around Rs.2.92 lakh for them. The Goregaon Police Station registered an FIR under Sections 34, 120B, 201, 384, 385, 388 and 389 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have pasted a notice on their addresses directing them to appear before it within 30 days. If they still skip the summons, it will initiate the process for the attachment of their properties. Recently, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had himself hinted at the possibility of Param Bir Singh fleeing India.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

The trouble for former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

Moreover, the ED filed an ECIR against him on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. After skipping its summons on 5 occasions, he finally appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on November 1 and was taken into custody in the wee hours of the next day. On November 15, a special PMLA court in Mumbai remanded the NCP leader to judicial custody for 14 days.