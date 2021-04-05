Param Bir Singh Issues First Response As HC Orders CBI Probe Into Charges Against Deshmukh

Controversial former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has been at the center of an almighty new row ever since he leveled grave extortion charges against his former boss and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, remained silent on Monday after the Bombay HC ordered a CBI preliminary inquiry into the allegations.

The high court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days against the Maharashtra Home Minister, based on a plea by petitioner Jaishree Patil on Param Bir Singh's allegations. Pronouncing its order on Monday, the court noted that directions are required to order an unbiased probe to unearth the truth. The CBI will then decide what to do further in the case.

Earlier in the day, the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta ruled that there can be no independent probe if it is given to the police where Anil Deshmukh is the home minister. "The interest of justice will be done if the director of CBI is allowed to conduct a preliminary inquiry. Such an inquiry be conducted in accordance with law and be concluded within 15 days. Once the preliminary inquiry is complete, it will be at the discretion of director CBI to decide on the further course of action," it said.

The court's order was based on a complaint filed by Dr. Jaishri Patil. Speaking to the media after the hearing, Patil said, "The bench has asked the CBI director to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days and to register an FIR if any cognizable offense is found.

Param Bir targets Deshmukh

On March 17, Param Bir Singh was removed from his position as the Mumbai Police commissioner and shunted to a "low-key" position as commandant general, Home Guards, for allegedly mishandling the investigation into an explosive-laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia in February.

On March 20, he wrote a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing Deshmukh of asking the Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze to collect â‚¹100 crore per month from bars, hotels, and restaurants in the city - an allegation denied by both the minister and his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Maharashtra government has appointed a one-member panel, comprising retired Bombay HC judge Kailash Chandiwal, to probe allegations against the NCP minisyer, and submit a report in six months.