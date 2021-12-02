In a massive development, sources told Republic TV that the Maharashtra government is likely to suspend Param Bir Singh for violation of All India Service Rules on Thursday. A 1988-batch IPS officer, Singh is currently the Director-General of Maharashtra Home Guard. In the past, he has held several key positions in the police department including the Police Commissioner of Thane and Mumbai, Director General of the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau, SP of Chandrapur and Bhandara districts and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).

As per sources, the Debashish Chakrabarty-led committee has submitted its report on the departmental inquiry against Singh to the state government. Speaking to the media on November 30, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil confirmed that the process for the suspension of the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner is underway. As per sources, Singh is set to be suspended under Article 311 of the Constitution.

This article deals with the dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of persons employed in civil capacities under the Centre or a state government. Moreover, sources added that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has signed the suspension order. The order is likely to be released by the end of the day.

Legal woes of Param Bir Singh

Param Bir Singh has been in the eye of a storm since March 20 when he wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Anil Deshmukh had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil. On March 30, the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe the extortion allegation.

However, Singh was slapped with a bailable warrant after his repeated non-appearance before the panel. Meanwhile, 5 extortion cases were filed against him in the state and he was declared a 'proclaimed offender' by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale. Amid speculation that he has fled the country, his counsel Puneet Bali informed the Supreme Court on November 22 that his client is still in the country. In a big relief to the ex-Mumbai top cop, the SC granted him interim protection from arrest while directing him to join the investigation in the cases against him.