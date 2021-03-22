Param Bir Singh Makes First Appearance After Vazegate Letter; Raut Claims 'can't Use It''

In a fresh update amid the political fallout of the Vazegate scandal that has hit the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government, sources informed Republic Media Network that the Lok Sabha will discuss a matter related to the state on Monday at noon. It is unclear what the specific topic of the discussion is to be, though it is thought that it could either be the rampaging Covid-19 wave in the state, or the Sachin Vaze scandal. At around the same time, Param Bir Singh, the former Police Commissioner of Mumbai, has reached the Maharashtra Home Guard office. While he was surrounded by reporters as he entered, he evaded all questions.

Amid this, senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Monday morning informed that he had spoken to NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday. While briefing the media, Sanjay Raut spun that what will happen to state home minister Anil Deshmukh is not that big a concern. "Continuously rising COVID-19 cases is the government's primary concern at the moment," he added.

Sanjay Raut: 'Param Bir's letter cannot be used as a proof'

Calling ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh the 'Opposition's most lethal weapon', Raut asked, 'Where was Opposition when Param Bir took a stand on Sushant Singh Rajput case?'

Weighing the matter as though it was run-of-the-mill and not one where the Police Commissioner of Mumbai was making a Rs 100 crore extortion allegation against the state's Home Minister, Raut claimed that many allegations are often made against the politicians, and that if they will keep asking for resignations from everywhere it will be difficult to run the Government. Pointing towards Sharad Pawar's statement during his press conference on Sunday afternoon that Julio Ribeiro can conduct an investigation, the Minister said that he has all the right to take a decision. "However, Param Bir Singh's letter addressed to CM Uddhav Thackeray cannot be used as proof," he added. Ribeiro has refused to take any part in the probe, highlighting that he is 92-years old, and instead pointing back at Sharad Pawar, stating that the allegation is against his own party and that he should probe it.

MVA govt gets into a huddle

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has gone into a huddle, with a series of meetings scheduled within & between the MVA allies in the aftermath of Param Bir Singh's allegations. CM Uddhav Thackeray has called for a meeting of top officers in the state's Home department, which was run by NCP up until now, to study the legal ramifications of the ongoing crisis and potential recourse. The Maharashtra CM is also scheduled to hold a meeting of the law and judiciary department. Sources have also informed that the three MVA allies - Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP - are also scheduled to meet on Monday evening.

Anil Deshmukh was to travel to Delhi on Monday but his visit to Sharad Pawar has been put on hold, with the NCP's leaders in Maharashtra set to hold a meeting in Mumbai. Anil Deshmukh has been asked to remain till this meeting takes place, sources said. Earlier on Sunday, senior NCP leaders Jayant Patil and DyCM Ajit Pawar participated in a three-hour-long meeting at Pawar's residence in the national capital. Maharashtra DG (Home Guards) Param Bir Singh had following his transfer from the Mumbai CP's position sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray and Governor Koshyari accusing Anil Deshmukh of indulging in 'misdeeds' and 'malpractices' and narrating an explosive account even alleging 'extortion' and insinuating political meddling in his affairs and activities.

BJP demands ED probe

The Maharashtra BJP continued to demand state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to step down amid the explosive letter penned by former Mumbai Police CP Param Bir Singh. BJP's Ram Kadam called for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the Rs 100 cr allegations levelled against Anil Deshmukh by Param Bir Singh. Kadam is also scheduled to meet new Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagarle at 11 am.

What allegations has Param Bir levelled against Maharashtra HM Deshmukh?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has refuted Deshmukh's statements that his transfer was due to 'serious lapses in the investigation', the 'serious lapses are not pardonable', and that his transfer was 'not on administrative grounds'. Further in his letter, the ex-Mumbai CP has alleged that Sachin Vaze before his arrest was summoned by Maharashtra Home Minister at his residence several times in connection to the target of accumulating Rs 100 crore in a month, half from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai, and remaining from other sources.

Singh in the letter also claimed that there was no evidence against him and invited him to check the call records of Sachin Vaze if need be. However, reacting to this letter, HM Anil Deshmukh on Saturday refuted all "Extortion" allegations made by Param Bir. Taking to Twitter, he had said that the involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself.

He further said that Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case. Subsequent to this, Deshmukh has said he'll file a defamation suit against Param Bir Singh and has demanded his suspension while speaking to NCP party supremo Sharad Pawar.