Param Bir Singh May Have Fled India, Suspects Maharashtra HM Patil; 'in Touch With Centre'

Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh, who faces charges in various corruption cases besides multiple FIRs and summons issued by the Chandiwal commission may have fled the country. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informed on Thursday that there are inputs indicating that Param Bir has fled abroad and the officials are in touch with the Central government to track him down.

"I have heard that Parambir has fled the country. The permission of the Chief Minister of the state is necessary for any government official of the state to go abroad. Parambir Singh did not take any such permission. This is a very serious matter," said Home Minister Patil.

The Maharashtra Police has launched a manhunt for Param Bir, who now holds the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard, said Patil. The former Mumbai top cop reportedly fled India in a private aircraft, claimed sources.

Home Minister said action will be taken against the former Mumbai top cop for absconding from duty amid judicial proceedings. Maharashtra officials have also apprached the the Central government to track Param Bir, added Patil.

Sources claim Param Bir Singh fled out of the country through a private aircraft.

Param Bir Singh has been evading the summons issued by the Chandiwal inquiry commission in the extortion case that involved former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The DG has been slapped with an arrest warrant and multiple fines for failing to cooperate with the investigation and has been untraceable for weeks.

Param Bir's extortion allegations on Anil Deshmukh

Param Bir Singh and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh have witnessed an extraordinary falling out since the arrest of sacked Mumbai police API Sachin Vaze in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death cases. Complaints were registered against Param Bir after he leveled extortion charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir, who was removed as Mumbai CP in the Vazegate aftermath, took exception to Deshmukh's remarks that he was being transferred for serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. In response, the alleged that ex-Home Minister had asked Sachin Vaze, then-Assistant Police Inspector, to extort Rs 100 crores from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The NCP leader, however, refuted the claim.

On March 30, a one-man high-level inquiry was constituted by the Maharashtra government to investigate 'extortion' charges leveled against Deshmukh. The panel comprising Bombay High Court Judge (retired) Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in six months. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis termed the inquiry committee's appointment an 'eyewash".

Later, Deshmukh claimed that he resigned as the Home Minister on moral grounds. The former Maharashtra Minister is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) & CBI while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a 10,000-page charge sheet against Vaze for his alleged role in Mansukh Hiren's murder and the UAPA.