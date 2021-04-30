Param Bir Singh Moves Bombay HC To Direct Maharashtra Govt Against Coercive Action On Him

Just a day after an FIR was registered against the former Mumbai CP as well as DCP Parag Manare and 31 other police officials, sources have informed Republic Media Network that Param Bir Singh has now approached the Bombay High Court (HC). Param Bir, who is now DG Maharashtra Home Guard, has also approached the Bombay HC against the actions being taken by the Maharashtra state government. Param Bir Singh has requested the Bombay HC to direct the Maharashtra government to not take any coercive action against him. As per sources, this plea after will be heard on May 4.

Maharashtra Police registers FIR against Param Bir Singh

An FIR has been registered against the former Mumbai CP, DCP Parag Manare and 31 other police officials based on a complaint given by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghade just days ago. In his complaint addressed to the Maharashtra government and the DGP, Ghadge had allegedly made a series of allegations related to corruption against Param Bir Singh and other officers, in the period when the former was posted with the Thane commissionerate under Param Bir. Following the inquiry, the Anti Corruption Bureau was asked to investigate the allegations by the DGP.

Ghadge has alleged that during his tenure, several officers there under Param Bir Singh had indulged in various acts of corruption. Ghadge, who is now posted in the Akola police control room, had also alleged that after he refused to obey Singh's instructions, 5 FIRs were registered against him and he was suspended.

The City Kotwali police in Akola registered the FIR against the 33 police personnel under various sections ranging from criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989. A total of 27 sections have been applied in the FIR.

Anoop Dange's sensational claims

Another Police official Anoop Dange, meanwhile, had alleged that Param Bir Singh after taking charge as Mumbai Police Commissioner suspended him because he had filed an FIR against a very influential accused in 2019 and then CP wanted his name to be dropped. Even before taking charge as CP, Parambir Singh as DG ACB had opposed the filing of the FIR, he claims.

Making another sensational charge, Dange, who was recently reinstated by the state government, alleged that Param Bir Singh had close connections with underworld gangsters. This is the subject of another inquiry.

Maharashtra Govt orders probe against Param Bir's 'misconduct'

Besides, on April 10, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had ordered an inquiry against the alleged misconduct of Param Bir Singh, the focus of which was to find out how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case - went rogue while working under the then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh.

Param Bir Singh has moved the Bombay HC at a time when his former boss and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is facing a CBI investigation over the corruption allegations levelled against him by the ex-Mumbai CP. The CBI has so far recorded the statements of Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze, ACP Sanjay Patil, Anil Deshmukh as well as two of his associates.

On March 20, Param Bir had written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing Deshmukh of setting a monthly "extortion target of Rs 100 crores" for the Mumbai Police. The Home Department had then ordered an investigation over the allegations on April 1, when Deshmukh was still the minister. However, following proceedings in the Bombay HC, the CBI is now investigating Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh and has filed an FIR against the latter.

(Image: PTI)