Param Bir Singh Named 'Proclaimed Offender': Notices Pasted At Ex-Mumbai CP's Residence

In a massive development, notices have been pasted outside former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The notices have declared him as a proclaimed offender. This comes after Singh's counsel Puneet Bali on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the former is still in India. Additionally, Singh has around 25 days before he is declared as an absconder. Earlier, the apex court had demanded that Param Bir Singh should disclose his whereabouts.

On Monday, his counsel informed the Supreme Court that Singh is in hiding since there is a grave threat to his life from the Mumbai Police. Additionally, he also remarked that the former Mumbai Police is willing to cooperate before CBI even within a period of 48 hours. In a massive revelation, Param Bir Singh's lawyer had also shared transcripts of alleged WhatsApp messages in which Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey asked Param Bir Singh to take back his allegations on NCP leader and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

It also mentioned that failing to do so will lead to several cases being registered against Singh. The Supreme Court has granted an interim protection from arrest to Param Bir Singh. It has also asked Singh to join the investigation. Additionally, the apex court also issued notices to Maharashtra government, DGP and CBI and adjourned the matter till December 6.

Court nod for 'Proclaimed offender' status

Earlier on November 17, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S. B. Bhajipale declared the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhati as proclaimed offenders in connection with an extortion case. A builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agrawal had alleged that the accused, including sacked API Sachin Vaze had extorted Rs. 9 lakh from him. In addition, he also stated that he was forced to buy two smartphones worth around Rs.2.92 lakh for them. The Goregaon Police Station registered an FIR under Sections 34, 120B, 201, 384, 385, 388 and 389 of the Indian Penal Code. Therefore, the Mumbai Police initiated action and have pasted a notice on their addresses directing them to appear before it within 30 days. If the accused skip the summons, then they will initiate the process for the attachment of their properties.