Param Bir Singh Now Goes After Netizens Supporting Republic’s Hashtags, #JusticeForSSR

As the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police continues their witch hunt against Republic TV, it has now stooped to a new low, by launching an investigation into the hashtags used by the network. The Mumbai Police has claimed that certain hashtags perpetuated by Republic TV have allegedly spread 'negative sentiments' and 'defamatory contents' against the Maharashtra Government and the Commissioner of Mumbai Police - Param Bir Singh.

Calling it an 'investigation' under the garb of tackling cybercrime, the Mumbai Police has placed several hashtags including #RepublicWitchHunt, #IAmRepublic, #RepublicFightsBack, and other hashtags which have garnered nationwide support under the scanner. The launch of yet another fallacious probe, this time against mere hashtags, implies that anyone that has used the hashtags to cast their support for the campaign launched by Republic Media Network has committed illegality.

#Republic



Believe me ,if I simply hashtag above,#MumbaiPolice's Cyber Cell will scrutinize my account for illegality.

In the Mumbai Police Release today 14 of 18 # hashtags are on #Republic trends.



Am I a criminal now ? pic.twitter.com/rtKBIgbt1U — Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj (@Rhythms22) November 3, 2020

The hashtags include #IAmRepublic which became the number one trend on Twitter India highlighting the massive support for the network by the people against the Mumbai Police's witch hunt. In another campaign launched by Republic Media Network, the #JusticeForSSR was the longest-running campaign of 2020 and clocked in more than 10,61,554 tweets.

As for the latest trend, on Tuesday just when Param Bir Singh made yet another bizarre claim, netizens yet again showcased their strong support for the network as the #ParamBirLatestPlant went on to become the third top trend on Twitter India with more than 114000 tweets.

Earlier in the day, Arnab termed the Mumbai Police's latest charge as the "greatest absurdity". He made it clear that the Mumbai Police had failed to prove that Republic Media Network paid a single rupee for TRP manipulation despite having all its accounts and ledgers. Attributing the multiple U-turns of the police to the collapse of the fake TRP case, Arnab exuded confidence in getting justice from the courts.

