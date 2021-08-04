Param Bir Singh On Extended Leave, Even As Lookout Notice Process Initiated: Sources

After being shunted from the office of the Commissioner of Mumbai Police over his alleged involvement in the dastardly Vazegate, Param Bir Singh was transferred to the office of Director General of Home Guard of the state of Maharashtra, but he has not shown up to work since May 4. As per sources, he was earlier on leave till July 17, but now he has got it extended till August 7 citing health issues. He says that he is suffering from spondylitis.

The extension came right before the Thane police on Wednesday initiated the process to issue a lookout notice against former Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh in relation to an extortion case. Till now, four extortion cases have been filed against him.

Four FIRs lodged against Param Bir Singh

In April, just weeks after Param Bir Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai CP and responded by leveling allegations of extortion against then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, alleged Cricket bookie Sonu Jalan and two others wrote to the Maharashtra CM claiming an extortion racket being run by former the Mumbai Police Commissioner. To support their accusation, they placed key evidence including audio tapes, CDRs, and other documents on-record during the hearing.

The Mumbai police on July 22 registered a case of extortion against the former Mumbai CP, DCP Akbar Pathan, two civilians, and 4 Police inspectors and junior-level police personnel. An FIR was filed at Marine Drive police station under several IPC sections and two civilians have been arrested. Another extortion case was registered against the former Mumbai top cop on July 23. The FIR was filed against Param Bir Singh and five others - Sanjay Punamiya, Sunil Jain, Manoj Ghotkar, DCP Crime Branch Parag Manere have been booked under various IPC sections by Thane police.

On July 30, Sonu Jalan, along with businessman Ketan Tanna filed a fourth extortion case against Param Bir Singh. Apart from the former Mumbai Commissioner, Ravi Pujari, Pradeep Sharma, and 25 others were named in the FIR. They were booked under several sections of IPC, including Section 384 (extortion), 386 (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 387 (put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt), 389 (Putting person in fear or accusation of arrest, in order to commit extortion), 392 (robbery) among others.