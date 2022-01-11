In a massive development, the CBI alleged that there was an attempt to meddle in its investigation into the extortion allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. This was mentioned in an affidavit filed by CBI in the Supreme Court on December 16 on ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's petition. The latter had challenged the Bombay High Court's order dated September 16 dismissing his plea against the two preliminary enquiries initiated by the Maharashtra government besides seeking the transfer of cases filed against him to the CBI.

Apart from extending Singh's protection from arrest during the last hearing on December 6, it directed the Mumbai Police to not file any charge sheet in the cases against him. In the affidavit accessed by Republic TV, CBI SP Kiran S contended that the extortion case registered at the Goregaon Police Station had an overlapping effect over the allegations in the Anil Deshmukh case. The central agency dubbed this as an "overreach" by the Maharashtra government citing the fact that it had been entrusted the case on the orders of the Bombay High Court and the apex court.

The affidavit read, "It has also learnt from news materials available in media that efforts are being made to frustrate the investigation so far conducted by CBI by resorting to register such cases which have overlapping effect over the case being investigated by CBI. It is being submitted that there is a need to ensure the integrity of the investigation being conducted by CBI in view of the averments as mentioned hereinabove. It is submitted that subject to a detailed analysis of the investigation of the State of Maharashtra in the said FIR (as the details of the same are not with CBI), it is prima facie discernible that the same is an attempt to overreach the orders of the constitutional courts."

It affirmed that the mandate of the SC may remain unfulfilled if the investigation is not entrusted to the CBI. Thus, the central agency urged the bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh to exercise its powers for thwarting attempts by "various quarter" to jeopardize its probe. Additionally, it expressed willingness to investigate other cases pertaining to Param Bir Singh if tasked with the same by the top court.

Param Bir Singh suspended

A 1988-batch IPS officer, Param Bir Singh is currently the Director-General of Maharashtra Home Guard and has held several key positions in the past including the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order). He has been in the eye of a storm since March 20 when he wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Anil Deshmukh had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On March 30, the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe the extortion allegation. However, Singh was slapped with a bailable warrant after his repeated non-appearance before the panel. Meanwhile, 5 extortion cases were filed against him in the state and he was declared a 'proclaimed offender' by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale.