Param Bir Singh Probe: Inside Details Of Ex-Mumbai CP's Interrogation Accessed

Shortly after landing in Mumbai, former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday joined the probe in relation to the Goregaon extortion case. Sources in the police informed Republic Media Network that the extortion case is being probed 'based on evidence and not hearsay'. Param Bir Singh, sources added, is being interrogated for giving orders to his subordinate for extortion.

The case at Goregaon police station was registered on August 20, based on hotelier and civic contractor Bimal Agrawal's complaint in which he alleged that Param Bir Singh, dismissed Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze, and the other accused extorted cash and valuables worth Rs 11.92 lakh from him.

Besides the Goregaon case, Param Bir Singh has four other charges of extortion against him. Also, there are three non-bailable warrants against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Suspension after Surrender for Param Bir?

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is presently holding a meeting at the Sahyadri Guest House. In the meeting, which has in attendance Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil among others, further action on Param Bir Singh is going to be discussed. As per sources, the suspension of Param Bir Singh is at the final stage.

The grounds for suspension of Param Bir Singh include:-

As per sources, firstly, former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh has not showed up in the past six months after being appointed to the office of the DG of Maharashtra Home Guard. The official leave that was granted to him on health grounds got over on August 29, even after which he failed to report to duty for 88 days. Not just that, even after landing in Mumbai, he failed to inform the authorities about his arrival.

Secondly, Param Bir Singh has broken all Civil Services Rules.

Thirdly, Param Bir Singh has five extortion charges against him.

Param Bir Singh flew down to Mumbai after the Supreme Court on Wednesday provided him interim protection from arrest and asked him to join the probe.