Param Bir Singh Pulled Up By Justice Chandiwal Panel; 'how Can Man Of His Rank Disappear?'

Amid reports of Param Bir Singh fleeing India, Justice Chandiwal Panel on Wednesday pulled up the former Mumbai Police Commissioner and demanded to know how could a man of his rank disappear. Highlighting that Param Bir resides in a government quarter in the Malabar Hill area of Mumbai, the Justice Chandiwal Panel cast aspersions over the tainted IPS officer's untraceability. The development comes a week after Maharashtra's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil claimed that Param Bir Singh may have escaped India.

"I have heard that Param Bir has fled the country. The permission of the Chief Minister of the state is necessary for any government official of the state to go abroad. Param Bir Singh did not take any such permission. This is a very serious matter," Patil said in a press conference.

Justice Chandiwal Panel pulls up Param Bir Singh

Meanwhile, during the hearing before the panel on Wednesday, the police submitted that its team visited Alchemist hospital and other possible places to enquire about Param Bir Singh and his whereabouts. It is pertinent to mention here that an application was tendered by the lawyer of Sanjeev Palande, the private secretary to former home minister Anil Deshmukh, to issue a non-bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh. Anil Deshmukh's lawyer, who was also present at the hearing, demanded a non-bailable warrant be issued against Param Bir Singh.

Taking cognizance of the demands of their lawyer counterparts, Param Bir's lawyer Anukul Seth pointed out that "until and unless a bailable warrant is issued and there is disobedience in regards to said the warrant, how can NBW be issued?" Lawyer Seth added that it was the police that was unable to file the bailable warrant for 'whatever reason'.

On this, Justice Chandiwal Panel asserted that a non-bailable warrant would not be issued if an affidavit stating a proper reason is submitted. Agreeing to comply, lawyer Anukul Seth requested the panel for two weeks' time to procure the documents to file the affidavit. "As you know, the time is hard to procure some documents," he said. The panel gave Param Bir's lawyer the time sought and adjourned the matter till October 18.

Cases against Param Bir Singh

In April, Param Bir Singh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleged that then-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had told now suspended Mumbai API Sachin Vaze to extort Rs 100 crore from over 1,700 bars, restaurants and establishments in Mumbai. While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating into Param Bir's allegations against the NCP leader, the ex-CP himself has been accused in four extortion cases- including by two bookies who accused Param Bir of extorting and deceitfully charging them in betting cases.

Police Inspector Bhimrao Gadge also accused Singh of interfering in a probe on collusion between builders and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials to dupe the Maharashtra government of Rs 124 crore. The inspector also alleged that Param Bir had ordered him to remove the names of some municipal officials and builders from the chargesheet. On rejecting his demands, Gadge alleged that he was wrongfully imprisoned in a frivolous case till his acquittal by a court in September 2017. Sharad Agarwal, the nephew of Mumbai-based builder, has also accused Param Bir Singh of demanding Rs 2 crore. Meanwhile, the state government is also probing Param Bir's role in the Antilia bomb scare case.