Param Bir Singh-Sachin Vaze 'secret' Meeting: 4 Policemen Slapped With Showcause Notices

In a key development, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner issued a showcause notice to 4 police personnel who escorted dismissed cop Sachin Vaze to the premises where the Chandiwal Commission conducts its hearings. As per sources, they violated rules as Vaze reportedly spoke to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh privately for about an hour in a separate room at the Old Secretariat Building on November 29, 2021. As this meeting took place without the judge's permission, the police personnel were asked to tender a written explanation of why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

Extortion charge and probe commission

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

On March 30, the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee to probe the former Mumbai top cop's 'extortion' charges against Deshmukh. This was on the lines of what the Congress party- a key constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi had demanded. The panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in 6 months' time. At present, the NCP leader is in judicial custody in connection with the case registered pertaining to the extortion allegations.

Here is the mandate of the committee: