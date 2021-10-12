Param Bir Singh Gets 4 Notices From Mumbai Police In Extortion Case; Remains 'missing'

As ex-Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh continues to remain 'absconding', Mumbai Police's Crime Branch unit has sent four notices to him to appear before them in an extortion case booked against him. According to police, four notices were sent to the ex-CP to four different locations - his Malabar Hill home, his Chandigarh home, his Vile Parle house and online copies to his two email IDs. No official communication has been received yet from Param Bir Singh's side.

Param Bir Singh skips police summons

Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh failed to appear before Crime Branch of Mumbai Police that had sent him a notice asking him to appear before them. He was summoned to record his statement in an extortion case registered against him by Crime Branch Unit 11



The Maharashtra Police has launched a manhunt for Param Bir, who now holds the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard, said Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. The former Mumbai top cop reportedly fled India in a private aircraft, claimed sources. A bailable warrant has been issued by the Justice Chandwal commission against Singh, who has been 'missing' since May 2021.

The Maharashtra govt has reached out to Centre to locate the ex-CP, who they believe to have fled to Nepal. Sources also report that Singh has not been in contact with the Maharashtra govt since August, when his 'medical leave' ended. Both Opposition BJP and ruling parties - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have blamed each other of aiding Param Bir Singh in fleeing the country.

Param Bir Singh's accusations & probe

Earlier in April, in an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleged that Anil Deshmukh had told ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze to accumulate Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. While the CBI is probing into Singh's allegations against Deshmukh, Param Bir Singh himself has been named in 4 such FIRs in connection to extortion cases - including by two bookies who accused Singh of extorting them and falsely implicating them in cricket betting cases.

Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders & officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs. 124 crore. Ghadge alleged that Singh had ordered Ghadge to drop the names of 3 Municipal Commissioners, 12 KDMC officials and 7 builders from the charge sheet and on refusing to do so led to Ghadge's wrongful imprisonment in a frivolous case till he was acquitted by a Sessions Court in September 2017. Singh has also been accused of allegedly demanding Rs 2 crores from one Sharad Agrawal. Maharashtra govt is already probing Param Bir Singh in the Antilia bomb scare case as to how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the case went rogue under his tenure.