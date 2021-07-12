Param Bir Singh Skips ED Summons, Seeks More Time Citing 'health Issues'

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear for an in-person investigation ahead of his summons. The ED had summoned the former CP in connection with the money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. According to sources, Param Bir Singh has cited health reasons for skipping ED summons. A letter was presented by Param Bir Singh through his representative, where he said that he could not appear for an in-person investigation before the ED and sought more time.

Param Bir Singh and Vazegate scandal

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh leveled 'extortion' charges against the Maharashtra Home Ministry after his transfer to the Home guard. In April, in an 8-page letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh claimed that Vaze had been summoned by Anil Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months who had 'set a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each.

His charges caused a massive upheaval in the Maharashtra Government. After the Supreme Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry, Deshmukh stepped down as the Home Minister on moral grounds and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

Charges against Param Bir Singh

The Vazegate scandal was exposed with the transfer of Param Bir to a "low-key" position in the Home Guards. However, Param Bir Singh found himself in troubled waters after he was charged with 'mishandling' the Antilia bomb scare where an explosive-laden vehicle was found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence.

Given that prime-accused API Sachin Vaze worked directly under him, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on April 10 had ordered an inquiry against the alleged misconduct of Param Bir Singh. The focus of the inquiry was to find out how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, went rogue while working under him. On April 29, a second inquiry was ordered by the government against Param Bir Singh based on the corruption allegations leveled by inspector Anoop Dange.