Param Bir Singh Still On NIA Radar In Mansukh Hiren Case; Call On Fresh Summons Soon

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh is still under their scanner in the Mansukh Hiren murder case, sources told Republic Media Network. The agency has maintained that the investigation in the Mansukh Hiren case is not over. A supplementary would be filed when they get additional evidence.

Earlier, the NIA had sent teams to Param Bir Singh residence before filing a charge sheet in the Mansukh Hiren murder case, in which dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze is accused. The NIA team was unable to find Singh in his Chandigarh and Mumbai residences.

The NIA is yet to decide on a second summon against the former Mumbai Commissioner. The top cop has been 'missing' for months, ever since his name popped up in several extortion cases. Param Bir Singh was last seen on April 7.

NIA arrested Sachin Vaze in connection with the probe into the recovery of explosives from a vehicle outside Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai. The dismissed officer is the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden car near the Reliance Industries chairman's house on February 25. He was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle in which gelatin sticks were found.

No protection, no hearing until we know your whereabouts: SC to Param Bir Singh

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked IPS officer Param Bir, who sought interim protection from arrest, to disclose his location, saying "no protection, no hearing until we know where you are."

"You are seeking protective orders; nobody knows where you are. Suppose you are sitting abroad and taking legal recourse through power of attorney then what happens. If that is so then you will come to India if the court rules in your favour, we don't know what you have in mind. No protection, no hearing until we know where you are," said the bench also comprising Justice M M Sundresh.

The bench further said: "The petition has been filed through power of attorney. Where are you. Are you in this country or outside? In some state, where are you? We will come to the remaining, first we know where you are?"

A magistrate court in Mumbai on Wednesday declared Singh a "proclaimed offender" in an extortion case registered against him and some other police officers in the city.