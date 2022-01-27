Param Bir Singh Summoned By Maharashtra ACB For Third Time, Asked To Appear On February 2

With two summons avoided, Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau issued a third summon to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The ACB has asked Singh to appear before it at its office in Worli, Mumbai, on February 2, 2022, at 12.30 pm. The summon has been issued in connection to a complaint filed by police inspector Anup Dange to the chief minister and the home department on February 2, 2021, alleging that Singh had sought money for not initiating departmental action against him.

"Param Bir Singh asked to stop investigation into a bar"

As per the complaint filed by Dange, in November 2019, while he was posted at the Gamdevi police station, he and his team had visited a pub on Bhulabhai Desai Road during a night patrol. When they asked the owner to close down the establishment, as, under the then prevailing rules, it was not permitted to operate beyond the deadline of 1:30 pm, the owner threatened him saying that he is very close to Param Bir Singh. Things went out of hand when a few people, allegedly staff of the bar attacked the officials.

On the very same night, Dange got a call from a senior official whom he did not wish to name, asking him not to register a case. Dange alleged that it was on the direction of Singh, who was then director-general, ACB.

'Rs 50 lakh to stop enquiry'

As per the complaint, in February 2020, when Param Bir Singh took charge of the Mumbai Police Commissioner, a departmental enquiry was initiated against Dange. Dange has alleged that he was to pay Rs 50 lakh to avoid any action against him, failing which, he was suspended from the police department. Following his suspension, Dange was allegedly contacted again by Singh's relative demanding Rs 2 crore for reinstatement which was later reduced to 1 crore.