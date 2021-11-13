Param Bir Singh To Be Suspended Over Extortion Cases, Maharashtra Govt Starts Process

The Maharashtra government on Saturday initiated the process to suspend Param Bir Singh. The former Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh has not showed up in the past six months after being appointed to the office of the DG of Maharashtra Home Guard. Param Bir Singh went missing in the face of multiple extortion cases filed against him. He presently has five extortion cases against him, and in relation to the same, over three non-bailable warrants have been issued.

The CID, which is dealing with one of the five cases, is also said to have initiated a procedure under sections 82 and 83 of the CRPC to declare Param Bir Singh as an absconder and to attach his properties. Besides, the CID is going to write to the Home Ministry to issue a red corner notice against Param Bir Singh.

Extortion cases against Param Bir Singh

In April, Sonu Jalan and two others wrote to the Maharashtra CM alleging an extortion racket being run by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. To support their accusation, they placed key evidence including audio tapes, CDRs, and other documents on-record during the hearing.

The Mumbai police on July 22 registered a case of extortion against the former Mumbai CP, DCP Akbar Pathan, two civilians, and 4 Police inspectors and junior-level police personnel. An FIR was filed at Marine Drive police station under several IPC sections and two civilians have been arrested. Another extortion case was registered against the former Mumbai top cop on July 23. The FIR was filed against Param Bir Singh and five others - Sanjay Punamiya, Sunil Jain, Manoj Ghotkar, DCP Crime Branch Parag Manere have been booked under various IPC sections by Thane police.

Then on July 30, another FIR was filed against the former Mumbai Commissioner of Police. The FIR, filed by alleged cricket bookie Sonu Jalan and businessman Ketan Tanna, also has 27 other names including Ravi Pujari and Pradeep Sharma.

The entire scandal exploded after Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after his transfer. Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. A parallel investigation in the same is also going on.