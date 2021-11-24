Param Bir Singh Traced To Chandigarh After 231 Days, To Travel To Mumbai Soon: Sources

After 231 days, Param Bir Singh was tracked in Chandigarh on Wednesday, sources told Republic. The former Mumbai Police Commissioner, sources further said, was tracked after he switched on his phone. Sources added that he is soon to travel to Mumbai to take part in the probe, as is directed by Supreme Court. The apex court, a couple of days ago, granted the former Mumbai Police Commissioner interim protection from arrest.

'Param Bir Singh very much in India'

During the hearing on Monday, the ex-Mumbai CP's lawyer Puneet Bali informed the Supreme Court that his client Param Bir Singh was very much in India and is in hiding as he apprehends a grave threat to his life from the Mumbai Police.

Quoting transcripts of alleged WhatsApp messages dating back to April, the lawyer said that Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey asked Param Bir Singh to withdraw his allegations on Anil Deshmukh failing which many cases will be registered against him. Taking the court through a chart mentioning the details of FIRs against various bookies on whom his client has taken action, he contended that these bookies seeking action against him was a complete mockery and vendetta.

The senior advocate also highlighted that the Bombay High Court had dismissed his client's writ petition seeking a CBI probe at the preliminary stage itself. On September 16, the HC had held that his plea challenging two preliminary enquiries initiated against him by the state government was not maintainable and asked him to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal.

The Supreme Court, outlining that the battle between former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is getting 'curiouser and curiouser', directed the latter to attend probe. The SC granted him interim protection from arrest and agreed to examine his plea pertaining to the transfer of cases against him to CBI. Furthermore, it issued notice to the Maharashtra government, CBI and DGP and adjourned the matter to December 6.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

The trouble for former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

Moreover, the ED filed an ECIR against him on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. After skipping its summons on 5 occasions, he finally appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on November 1 and was taken into custody in the wee hours of the next day. On November 15, a special PMLA court in Mumbai remanded the NCP leader to judicial custody for 14 days.