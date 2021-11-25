Param Bir Singh Warned By Chandiwal Commission; Asked To Appear Or Face Bailable Warrant

With former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh landing in Mumbai after 231 days, trouble mounted for the fallen top cop after the Justice Chandiwal Commission threatened to execute a bailable warrant against him. During a hearing on Thursday, Justice Chandiwal questioned the former Mumbai CP's absence saying that if Param Bir Singh does not appear before the Commission, the Mumbai Police will be directed to exercise the warrant against him. Param Bir Singh who was missing for months landed in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

Justice Chandiwal asked Parambir Singh’s lawyer - "Where is Parambir Singh?" To which his lawyer replied that instructions will be taken by him in his absence. Thereafter, the Commission demanded that Param Bir be present or else the police will be directed to execute the bailable warrant against him.

Justice Chandiwal said, "Apprised that bailable warrant against Parambir is still in force, Please ensure the presence of Parambir Singh. Else police will Be directed to execute the bailable warrant for the appearance of Parambir Singh." It added, "Bailable warrant is pending.. It will be ridiculous if it gets executed.. Please make sure he appears."

Param Bir tracked in Chandigarh after 231 days

After 231 days, Param Bir Singh was tracked in Chandigarh on Wednesday when he switched on his phone. The former Mumbai CP has reached the office of Crime Branch Unit 11 in Kandivali to join the investigation in Goregaon alleged extortion case. This development comes after the SC, outlining that the battle between former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Param Bir Singh is getting 'curiouser and curiouser', had directed the latter to attend probe. It had granted him interim protection from arrest and agreed to examine his plea pertaining to the transfer of cases against him to CBI.

Sources have also revealed that the Maharashtra Government is likely to move Supreme Court to challenge the interim protection order. Sources have stated that the MVA Government wants to interrogate Param Bir Singh over the series of 'extortion' charges that have been levelled against him. Four extortion offences and one atrocity case have been registered in Maharashtra against the fallen cop for which three Non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been issued. The grave allegations against him, make it important for the investigation officers to interrogate him, sources stated. A high-level meeting was held yesterday in Mantralaya to discuss the same.