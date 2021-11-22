Param Bir Singh Was Told To Take Back Complaint Against Anil Deshmukh: Ex-CP's Lawyer

Senior advocate Puneet Bali, who is representing former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in the Supreme Court, said that the ex-top cop had appealed in Bombay High Court over victimisation after he wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Bali alleged that his client was told to take back his complaint against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"Param Bir Singh appealed in Bombay HC over victimisation after he wrote to CBI. He was told to take back the complaint against Maharashtra HM. We asked SC to give the case to CBI. We are not running away from inquiry, we want fair inquiry. SC has given protection to Param Bir Singh from his arrest," Bali said.

While exclusively speaking to Republic Media Network on Param Bir Singh's current location, Puneet Bali said, "I am not aware of his whereabouts but he is very much in this country."

When asked about the complaints against former Mumbai CP, Bali said that all cases are related to 2015-16.

"The witchhunt against Param Bir started after his complaint against Anil Deshmukh. We are asking for just fair investigation. Param Bir wants fair investigation, why should the Maharashtra Govt oppose it?" he asked.

When asked about the concocted TRP case conspiracy against Republic Media Network and the CBI push, Bali stated, "I don't want to comment on that. That was not the case when someone is pitted against the State government. Circumstances are completely different."

In an eight-page letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh had asked dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

Param Bir Singh is still in India, counsel reveals in Supreme Court

Param Bir Singh was granted protection from arrest on Monday and was asked to join the probe by Supreme Court. His lawyer Puneet Bali informed the apex court that Param Bir is still in India and has not fled the country.

The counsel argued that Singh is in hiding as he apprehends a grave threat to his life from the Mumbai Police. He also informed that Singh is ready to cooperate before CBI even within a period of 48 hours.

Moreover, he shared transcripts of alleged WhatsApp messages in which Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey asked Param Bir Singh to take back his allegations on Anil Deshmukh failing which several cases will be registered against him. Bali argued that Bombay HC has dismissed Singh's writ petition seeking a CBI probe at the preliminary stage itself.

The top court observed, "We find it very disturbing...Wonder what would happen to a common man. Matter has become curiouser and curiouser in the battle between the then HM and the Police Commission".

Asking Param Bir to join the investigation, the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest. Moreover, it issued notice to the Maharashtra government, DGP and CBI and adjourned the matter till December 6.