Param Bir Singh's Conduct Disgraceful, 'dark Record' In Police History: Ex-UP DGP

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Dr Vikram Singh reacted to ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's return to Mumbai, calling his conduct for the past 231 days 'disgraceful and unconvincing.' Speaking to Republic TV, the former UP DGP condemned Param Bir Singh's disappearance, saying that it was a 'dark record' in history for a police officer of his rank and stature to go underground.

Vikram Singh said, "It is most unconvincing, without the Supreme Court's intervention, he would have not surfaced. An officer of his stature and rank to go underground for 231 days is something that is a record, and a dark record at that. I have never seen something as disgraceful as that. The fact that he disregarded the summons, the warrants, court requirements, and cooperation in the investigation. He threatened an officer of rank. An upright police officer will never be insecure. The right person has nothing to fear."

He added, "What can any government do? Apart from transfer and suspension. The controlling authority is MHA. The bottom line is- you can not have your way. You can not attack people and then say I am insecure. if you are insecure, ask yourself why."

Param Bir lands in Mumbai, joins probe

After 231 days, Param Bir Singh flew down to Mumbai after the Supreme Court on Wednesday provided him interim protection from arrest and asked him to join the probe. Shortly after landing in Mumbai, the former Police Commissioner was called for interrogation in relation to the Goregaon extortion case.

Sources in the police informed Republic Media Network that the extortion case is being probed 'based on evidence and not hearsay'. Param Bir Singh is being interrogated for allegedly ordering his subordinate to extort money.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is currently holding a meeting at the Sahyadri Guest House. In the meeting, which has in attendance Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil among others, further action on Param Bir Singh is going to be discussed.

As per sources, the suspension of Param Bir Singh is at the final stage. Apart from the Goregaon case, Param Bir Singh has four other charges of extortion against him. Also, there are three non-bailable warrants against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner.