Param Bir Singh's Lawyer Evades Republic's Questions; Stays Mum On Ex-Mumbai CP's Location

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's advocate, when confronted by Republic Media Network, remained silent about the ex-top cop's whereabouts. The lawyer tightlipped when asked, "Why Parambir is not cooperating with the commission." He also evaded questions on Param Bir's current location.

The former Mumbai CP has been absconding and has not appeared before investigative agencies since June. Last Month, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil even claimed that Singh has fled India. A manhunt has been launched for Param Bir, who is currently the Director-General of Maharashtra Home Guard, Patil informed.

Chandiwal Panel pulls up Param Bir Singh

Justice Chandiwal Panel pulled up Param Bir Singh on Wednesday amid reports suggesting that he has fled India. Noting that the IPS officer occupies a government quarter in the posh Malabar Hill area, the panel was puzzled how an officer of his rank has disappeared just like that.

During the hearing, the police informed that they visited Alchemist hospital and other places to trace Param Bir Singh. Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer who was present at the hearing asked the panel to issue a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Param Bir Singh. To which, Parambir's lawyer Anukul Seth argued that "Until and unless a bailable warrant is issued and there is disobedience in regards to the said warrant, how can NBW be issued?" He added that the police was unable to file the bailable warrant for 'whatever reason'.

Justice Chandiwal Panel noted that a NBW would not be issued if an affidavit asserting a proper reason is submitted. Lawyer Anukul Seth, agreeing to comply, requested the state government formed-panel for a fortnight's time to procure the records to file the affidavit. "As you know, the time is hard to procure some documents," he said. The matter has been adjourned till October 18.

Swapnil Kothari & Kapil Sankhla on Param Bir Singh

Supreme Court Advocate Swapnil Kothari said that Param Bir Singh needs to present himself before the law. "All these dilatory tactics can be used for a certain point of time. Thereafter, a non-bailable warrant will be issued and then a proclamation. All of these will not have any value unless you find the person. He (Param Bir Singh) knows exactly how to abscond law." He further said that it is not possible to believe that agencies are unable to find an ex-top cop.

Another Supreme Court advocate Kapil Sankhla said that Parab Bir's properties have to be attached and his passports and other documents have to be cancelled. "The commission can only issue summon. As the person has absconded from the territory. The prosecution agencies should step up or otherwise it would be a mockery of the system."

Param Bir Singh's accusations and probe

In April, former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had alleged that the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had told now dismissed ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vase to extort Rs 100 crores a month from bars, restaurants and establishments in the city. He said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores was achievable from such businesses and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. While the allegations are being probed by CBI, Param Bir Singh himself has been accused of extorting money in four cases- including two by bookies.

Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge had accused Param Bir of stopping him from registering an FIR against certain persons in a probe on collusion between Kalyan-Dombivali civic body and builders. On refusing to obey Singh, five FIRs were registered against Gadge and he was suspended, Gadge claimed. Param Bir was also accused of demanding a Rs 2 crore bribe from Sharad Agarwal, the nephew of a Mumbai-based builder.

Image: PTI/Republic