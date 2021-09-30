Param Bir Singh's Purported Escape From India Triggers BJP-NCP Political War-of-words

Amid reports of Param Bir Singh fleeing the country to escape the corruption allegations levelled against him, questions are being raised as to who aided the former Mumbai top cop in his escape. While Congress' Nana Patole claims that the Central government assisted Param Bir Singh in fleeing the country, the BJP has put the onus on the Maharashtra government.

Reacting to the allegations against the Centre, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar questioned why the Maharashtra Home Ministry did not suspend Param Bir despite having accused the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption. Bhatkalkar claimed that Param Bir Singh was being protected by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who aided his escape plan.

"While serving as Maharashtra DG of Home Guards, Param Bir levelled allegations against the then Home Minister, yet the government took no actions to suspend him. I know for sure that the chief minister is protecting him. The NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) may be against Param Bir but there must be some quid pro quo between Param Bir Singh and the Maharashtra CM," the BJP leader alleged.

Claiming that the tainted cop is hand-in-gloves with CM Thackeray, Bhatkalkar demanded the Shiv Sena chief to come clean on the issue.

Maharashtra CM 'hand-in-glove' with Param Bir Singh

On the other hand, NCP's General Secretary Brijmohan Srivastava stated that Param Bir Singh is an IPS Officer and is therefore governed by the Central Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT). Srivastava alleged that Param Bir could only have fled with the assistance of the Centre as the National Investigation agency too failed to find him despite nationwide manhunt.

"The Chief Minister and the Home Minister are bound by law. The government has to follow the rules before suspending Param Bir Singh. He is an IPS officer and is governed by the DOPT. The total responsibility is of the Centre," said Srivastava, countering BJP's accusations.

Has Param Bir Singh fled India?

Param Bir Singh, who faces charges in various corruption cases besides multiple FIRs and summons issued by the Chandiwal commission may have fled the country said Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday.

"I have heard that Parambir has fled the country. The permission of the Chief Minister of the state is necessary for any government official of the state to go abroad. Parambir Singh did not take any such permission. This is a very serious matter," said Patil.

The Maharashtra Police has launched a manhunt for Param Bir, who now holds the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard, said Patil. The former Mumbai top cop reportedly fled India in a private aircraft, claimed sources.