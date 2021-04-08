CBI Records Statements Of Param Bir, Sachin Vaze & ACP Patil In Extortion Case: Sources

On Thursday, the CBI recorded the statements of ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze and ACP Sanjay Patil in the Preliminary Enquiry on the charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. As per sources, Singh reiterated his 'extortion' charge against Deshmukh and submitted the messages he received from ACP Patil. Sources added that Singh also submitted a few documents and the details of key meetings. Moreover, sources revealed that the suspended Assistant Police Inspector was grilled by the central agency on Wednesday as well. Previously, a team of CBI officers had recorded complainant Jaishri Patil's statement.

Anil Deshmukh fails to get relief from SC

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

The biggest blow for Deshmukh, however, came in the form of the order pronounced by a two-judge bench of the Bombay HC comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni on Monday. The verdict came after multiple petitioners including Singh, Jaishri Patil and Ghanshyam Upadhyay moved the HC seeking a CBI investigation in the matter. While the HC observed that the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner should have filed an FIR, it took umbrage at the fact that the police had not registered an FIR based on Patil's complaint.

Noting that there cannot be an unbiased probe if the same is handed over to the state police as Deshmukh is the Home Minister, the bench ordered the CBI Director to conduct a preliminary inquiry into Patil's complaint and conclude it preferably within 15 days' time. Subsequently, Deshmukh stepped down from his post and was replaced by NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hemant Gupta rejected Deshmukh and the Maharashtra government's appeal against the HC order.

During the course of the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the High Court heard the arguments of the Advocate General on maintainability without giving the chance to the state government to file a counter. Representing Deshmukh, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal lamented that his client was not heard and stressed that Singh's claims had no evidentiary value. But, the court made it clear, "Nature of allegations and personas involved needs an inquiry by an independent agency. It is a matter of public confidence. We are not inclined to entertain this (plea)."