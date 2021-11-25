As the Maharashtra government's meeting is underway at the Sahyadri Guest House, sources told Republic on Thursday that the process to suspend Param Bir Singh is still on. While the final decision of Param Bir's suspension, as per sources, lies in the hands of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Maharashtra government has asked him to go and resume his work as the Director General of Home Guard, 'if he wants to co-operate'.

The grounds of Param Bir Singh's suspension are:-

As per sources, firstly, the former Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh has not showed up in the past six months after being appointed to the office of the DG of Maharashtra Home Guard. The official leave that was granted to him on health grounds was over on August 29, even after which he failed to report to duty for 88 days. Apart from this, even after landing in Mumbai, he failed to inform the authorities about his arrival.

Secondly, Param Bir Singh has broken all Civil Services Rules.

Thirdly, Param Bir Singh has been named in five extortion cases.

Param Bir joins probe in extortion case

Meanwhile, Param Bir Singh on Thursday joined the probe in relation to the Goregaon extortion case. Police sources informed Republic Media Network that the extortion case is being probed 'based on evidence and not hearsay'. Param Bir Singh, sources added, is being interrogated for giving orders to his subordinate for extortion in the said case. Also, he is being questioned as to 'how he missed his position in uniform' and 'What all properties he acquired in his position'.

The case at Goregaon police station was registered on August 20, based on hotelier and civic contractor Bimal Agrawal's complaint in which he alleged that Param Bir Singh, dismissed Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze, and the other accused persons extorted cash and valuables worth Rs 11.92 lakh from him.

Besides the Goregaon case, Param Bir Singh has four other charges of extortion to his name. Also, there are three non-bailable warrants issued against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Image: Republic World