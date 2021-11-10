Param Bir Singh's Troubles Mount As Mumbai Court Issues 3rd Non-Bailable Warrant

Troubles seem to be mounting for Param Bir Singh as the Magistrate Court on Wednesday issued another Non-Bailable Warrant against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner at the request of the Maharashtra CID in the case filed at the Marine Drive police station. In the said case, apart from the former Mumbai Police Commissioner, 7 others namely DCP Akbar Pathan, PI Asha Korke, PI Nandkumar Gopale, Sunil Jain, Shrikant Shinde, Sanjay Patil and Sanjay Punamiya have been named. All 8 including, Param Bir Singh been charged under IPC Sections 387, 388, 389, 403, 409,420,423,464,465,467,468,471,120b, 166,167,177,181,193,195,203,211,209,210,209,210,347,111,113,110.

This is the third NBW against Param Bir Singh- the first one was issued in relation to the Koregaon case while the second one was issued in relation to the Thane case. The development comes at a time when Param Bir Singh has been reported missing, and there is no confirmation on his whereabouts.

'Everything was done under Param Bir Singh'

Meanwhile, the CID on Monday made the first arrest in the said extortion case, taking into custody Police Inspector Asha Korke and Nandkumar Gopale. "Everything was done under the sky of Param Bir Singh," Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap argued as police Inspector Nandakumar Gopale and Inspector Asha Korke were produced before the Killa Court on Tuesday.

During the hearing for their custody, Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap asserted that while Param Bir Singh was the mastermind, Inspector Nandakumar Gopale and Inspector Asha Korke were also active in the extortion racket being run in Mumbai. Jagtap, taking the case of complainant Shyamsunder Agrawal, said, "Asha Korke and Nandkumar Gopale went to Mira Bhayander, and met Shyamsunder Agrawal's brother Sharad Agrawal saying if they wanted to evade the arrest of Shyam Sunder, ransom needed to be paid. Where after, money was paid by Sharad Agrawal.

The lawyers of both Nandakumar Gopale and Asha Korke responded to Public Prosecutors arguments. Nandkumar Gopale's lawyer asked, 'I am a police inspector, how can a Police Inspector level officer call the CP and talk about 50 lakhs of extortion?". On the other hand, Asha Korke's lawyer pointed out that he had been cooperating with the investigating agencies right from the beginning despite there being no evidence against him.

After hearing all sides, the Court remanded Nandkumar Gopale & Asha Korke to 7-day CID custody. The duo will stay in custody till November 16.