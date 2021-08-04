Param Bir Singh's Woes Mount: Process For Lookout Notice Against Ex-Mumbai CP Initiated

In a key development, the Thane police on Wednesday initiated the process to issue a lookout notice against former Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh in relation to an extortion case. Till now, four extortion cases have been filed against the currently 'on-leave' Director-General of the Home Guard of Maharashtra.

Four FIRs lodged against Param Bir Singh

In April, just weeks after Param Bir Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai CP and responded by levelling allegations of extortion against then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, alleged Cricket bookie Sonu Jalan and two others wrote to the Maharashtra CM claiming an extortion racket being run by former the Mumbai Police Commissioner. To support their accusation, they placed key evidence including audio tapes, CDRs, and other documents on-record during the hearing.

The Mumbai police on July 22 registered a case of extortion against the former Mumbai CP, DCP Akbar Pathan, two civilians, and 4 Police inspectors and junior-level police personnel. An FIR was filed at Marine Drive police station under several IPC sections and two civilians have been arrested. Another extortion case was registered against the former Mumbai top cop on July 23. The FIR was filed against Param Bir Singh and five others - Sanjay Punamiya, Sunil Jain, Manoj Ghotkar, DCP Crime Branch Parag Manere have been booked under various IPC sections by Thane police.

On July 30, Sonu Jalan, along with businessman Ketan Tanna filed a fourth extortion case against Param Bir Singh. Apart from the former Mumbai Commissioner, Ravi Pujari, Pradeep Sharma, and 25 others were named in the FIR. They were booked under several sections of IPC, including Section 384 (extortion), 386 (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 387 (put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt), 389 (Putting person in fear or accusation of arrest, in order to commit extortion), 392 (robbery) among others.

Charges against Param Bir Singh

Param Bir Singh was removed from his position on March 17 as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and shunted to a "low-key" position as Commandant General, Home Guards, for allegedly mishandling the investigation into an explosive-laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia in February, in which Sachin Vaze has been arrested by NIA.

On April 10, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had ordered an inquiry against the alleged misconduct of Param Bir Singh. The focus of the inquiry was to find out how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, went rogue while working under the then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh.

Then, on April 29, the Maharashtra government ordered a second inquiry against Param Bir Singh based on the corruption allegations leveled by inspector Anoop Dange. Claiming that Singh demanded Rs. 2 crore for revoking his suspension, Dange accused him of saving some people with underworld connections when he was the DG of the Anti Corruption Bureau. Thereafter, an FIR was filed against Parambir Singh and 32 others based on a complaint given by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghade just days ago.