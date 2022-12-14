Param Bir Unconditionally Withdraws Suit Against Arnab; Court Notes Frivolous Harassment

In a big win for Republic, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh unconditionally withdrew a defamation suit filed against Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Additional sessions judge V D Kedar allowed the withdrawal of the suit against ARG Outlier Media, with the imposition of a symbolic cost on Param Bir Singh which will be paid to Arnab Goswami.

In November 2020, Param Bir Singh had filed a defamation suit against Arnab Goswami and the owners of Republic TV seeking damages of Rs 90,00,000 for allegedly defaming him.

While allowing the unconditional withdrawal of the suit, the City Civil Judge stated, “It is not in dispute that due to filing of the suit the defendant has to engage an advocate. I feel cost needs to be imposed for withdrawal of the suit unconditionally.”

Param Bir unconditionally withdraws suit

Advocate Pradeep Gandhy, who represented Arnab Goswami and ARG Outlier Media in the court, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, said, "Param Bir Singh's lawyer appeared and made an application for withdrawal of the suit. It was given in writing, and the court called upon me to make my submissions. I categorically informed the court that I have no objection to the withdrawal of the suit, provided it should not construe that it is based on a settlement between the parties."

"It was a categorical no--there was no settlement between the parties. I have in fact put that in writing in the application. Also, I insisted upon the court imposing costs on the plaintiff for frivolous litigation and for unnecessarily dragging on the matter for more than a year and incurring many cost expenses, including mental harassment," the advocate further said.

Court directs Param Bir Singh to pay costs

Pradeep Gandhy asserted how the symbolic costs imposed serve as an acknowledgement of the frivolous nature of the litigation initiated by Param Bir Singh.

He said, "It was a categorical no--there was no settlement between the parties. I have in fact put that in writing in the application. Also, I insisted upon the court imposing costs on the plaintiff for frivolous litigation and for unnecessarily dragging on the matter for more than a year and incurring many cost expenses, including mental harassment," the advocate further said.