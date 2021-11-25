Param Bir’s First Post-surrender Statement: First Appearance After 231 Days In Hiding

In what may be called the very first response since the time Param Bir Singh went into hiding 231 days back, former Mumbai Police Commissioner on Thursday said that he joined the investigation as directed by the Supreme Court, and co-operated in the same. Underlining that he has full faith in the judiciary, Param Bir Singh refused to give any further statements or answer any more questions.

"According to Supreme Court order, I joined investigation today, cooperated with the investigation. I have full faith in court. I do not want to say anything else," Param Bir Singh said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Param Bir was tracked down in Chandigarh on Wednesday after he switched on his phone. Thereafter, earlier on Thursday, he flew down to Mumbai to take part in the probe. As part of the probe, he was grilled by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for 7-hours.

'Param Bir Singh denied all allegations'

Mumbai Police Crime Branch in an exclusive conversation with Republic informed that the former Police Commissioner has denied all extortion allegations against him by presenting a different version of the incident. The Police official added that though not called again immediately, Param Bir will be called 'as and when needed.'

"We have served the notice asking him to appear before us as and when required. This is not a time-bound notice, he told us he will appear whenever asked," an official of the Crime Branch said. Param Bir Singh was interrogated in the Goregaon extortion case. The case at Goregaon police station was registered on August 20, based on hotelier and civic contractor Bimal Agrawal's complaint in which he alleged that Param Bir Singh, dismissed Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze, and the other accused persons extorted cash and valuables worth Rs 11.92 lakh from him.

Besides the Goregaon case, Param Bir Singh has four other extortion cases registered against him. In relation to the extortion cases, there are also three non-bailable warrants issued against the former Mumbai CP.