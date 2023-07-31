Paramilitary Forces To Be Airdropped In Haryana's Nuh Amid Violent Clashes

Amid the tense situation in Haryan's Nuh, the central government has decided to deploy paramilitary forces in order to control the clashes. Notably, a violent clash broke out between two communities in the Nuh district during a rally. Section 144 has been imposed across the area. Videos show incidents of stone pelting on Monday morning. Sources say paramilitary forces were deployed in the area after the state government requested help to bring the situation under control. Haryana police have been conducting flag marches in the state.

Internet services have been suspended in the districts. As per the notification, "In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, the mobile internet services have been suspended. All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order".

As per reports, clashes erupted between two communities over a social media video in which they challenged each other in relation to a padayatra. As the procession entered the Nuh area, stone pelting started which turned violent. Several people have been injured. The Nuh Deputy Commissioner had called for a peace meeting of both parties today at 8:30 pm Monday.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has reacted to the violent clashes and assured that adequate force has been deployed. "We've also spoken to the Centre. We are trying to restore peace there."

He said, "I received the information regarding the violent clashes in Nuh. I have spoken to Palwal SP and DGP and have instructed them to send the police forces. Our prime goal is to restore peace in the area and control the clashes. All those who are stranded in different areas of Mewat region are being rescued. I have also ordered anyone injured should be given immediate medical assistance on a priority basis".

Meanwhile, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda has appealed for peace in the state.

Republic spoke people stranded in the region on account of the clashes. One of the eyewitnesses said that they were stuck in the area since 11 am. Another commuter said, "I have never witnessed such an incident. Gunshots were heard, cars were burnt. No one knows who did it but it was a very scary scene."